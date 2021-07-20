UrduPoint.com
US, Jordan To Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation In Middle East - Biden

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

US, Jordan to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation in Middle East - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The Biden administration intends on strengthening bilateral cooperation between the US and Jordan in the middle East, the president said following talks with Jordan's King Abdullah II at the White House on Monday.

"We also want to thank you for your vital leadership in the Middle East. You live in a tough neighborhood. Fact is, I look forward to hearing from His Majesty about the pressing challenges that Jordan faces.... and we're going to continue to strengthen our bilateral cooperation," Biden said during a press conference following the leaders' meeting.

King Abdullah II is the first leader from the Arab world to visit the White House under the Biden administration.

He also met with US Central Command head General Kenneth McKenzie and US Special Operations Command head Richard Clark in addition to participating in the Sun Valley economic forum in Idaho.

Biden supported King Abdullah II in April of this year when he faced an alleged coup attempt by his half-brother, Prince Hamzah and several officials. The court did not charge Hamzah despite claims that he was at the center of the plot. Two of the officials were sentenced last Monday to 15 years in prison on charges of inciting mutiny and undermining national security.

