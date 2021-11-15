UrduPoint.com

US Journalist Detained In Myanmar Released

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 06:50 PM

US journalist detained in Myanmar released

A US journalist imprisoned in Myanmar since May was released and deported on Monday, a day before he was due to face terror and sedition charges that could have jailed him for life

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :A US journalist imprisoned in Myanmar since May was released and deported on Monday, a day before he was due to face terror and sedition charges that could have jailed him for life.

The military has squeezed the press since taking power in a February coup, arresting dozens of journalists critical of its crackdown on dissent, which has killed more than 1,200 people according to a local monitoring group.

Danny Fenster had been working at local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year and was arrested as he headed home to see his family in May.

He was jailed for 11 years last week for incitement, unlawful association and breaching visa rules and had been due to appear in court on Tuesday to face sedition and terror charges -- which could have seen him jailed for life.

But on Monday junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told AFP he had been freed and would be deported from the country.

The 37-year-old's release was secured following "face-to-face negotiations" between former top US diplomat Bill Richardson and junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, Richardson's organisation said in a statement.

Fenster would travel home to the US "through Qatar, over the next day and a half," the Richardson Center said, adding it was looking forward to re-uniting Danny with his parents and brother.

In a statement, the family expressed their relief at Fenster's release.

"We are overjoyed that Danny has been released and is on his way home -- we cannot wait to hold him in our arms," the statement said, thanking Richardson for his help.

A photo posted by the Richardson Center showed Fenster, looking thin and gaunt, standing in shorts and flips flops in front of a small plane alongside the former New Mexico Governor on the tarmac in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw.

"It's wonderful news for all of his friends and family," his colleague at Frontier Myanmar Andrew Nachemson told AFP.

"But of course he never should have spent six months in jail... and all the local journalists who remain imprisoned should also be released immediately."

Related Topics

Governor Jail Qatar Naypyidaw Myanmar Mexico February May Visa Family All From Top Court

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets Minister of Interior of Monte ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Minister of Interior of Montenegro at Expo 2020 Dubai

21 minutes ago
 Fawad calls for curbing fake news tendencies by st ..

Fawad calls for curbing fake news tendencies by stringent legislation

24 minutes ago
 The Future of Flash Charging – How OPPO Reno6 Pr ..

The Future of Flash Charging – How OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G’s SUPERVOOC 2.0 Technol ..

35 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Dir ..

PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Dir Lower, Mardan

51 seconds ago
 US Air Lease signs letter of intent for 111 Airbus ..

US Air Lease signs letter of intent for 111 Airbus aircraft: statement

55 seconds ago
 FTO counter inaugurated at JIAP

FTO counter inaugurated at JIAP

56 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.