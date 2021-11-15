US journalist detained in Myanmar released: govt source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A US journalist detained by Myanmar's junta since May has been released and will be deported soon, a Myanmar government source told AFP on Monday

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :A US journalist detained by Myanmar's junta since May has been released and will be deported soon, a Myanmar government source told AFP on Monday.

Danny Fenster "is being taken" to the capital Naypyidaw from Yangon where he was jailed and will be deported, the source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.