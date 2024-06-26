Open Menu

US Journalist Evan Gershkovich Appears In Russian Court For Trial

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 11:50 AM

US journalist Evan Gershkovich appears in Russian court for trial

Yekaterinburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) US journalist Evan Gershkovich appeared in a Russian court for the start of his closed-door trial for espionage on Wednesday, 15 months after his shock arrest on charges he, his employer and the White House reject as false.

The Wall Street Journal correspondent became the first Western journalist to be charged with spying in Russia since the Cold War when he was detained in March 2023 on a reporting trip to the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.

Gershkovich smiled and greeted journalists in Yekaterinburg's Sverdlovsk Regional Court with a barely audible "hi", as he stood inside the glass defendants' cage.

He wore a dark checked shirt and jeans, his head shaven, according to an AFP reporter in the courtroom.

Related Topics

Russia White House Yekaterinburg March Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in ..

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

14 hours ago
 Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

14 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

14 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed

17 hours ago
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

18 hours ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

19 hours ago
 Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

19 hours ago
 Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

20 hours ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

22 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

23 hours ago

More Stories From World