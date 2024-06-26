US Journalist Evan Gershkovich Appears In Russian Court For Trial
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Yekaterinburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) US journalist Evan Gershkovich appeared in a Russian court for the start of his closed-door trial for espionage on Wednesday, 15 months after his shock arrest on charges he, his employer and the White House reject as false.
The Wall Street Journal correspondent became the first Western journalist to be charged with spying in Russia since the Cold War when he was detained in March 2023 on a reporting trip to the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.
Gershkovich smiled and greeted journalists in Yekaterinburg's Sverdlovsk Regional Court with a barely audible "hi", as he stood inside the glass defendants' cage.
He wore a dark checked shirt and jeans, his head shaven, according to an AFP reporter in the courtroom.
