US Journalist Hersh Declines To Speculate On Culprit Of Kakhovka Dam Breach

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) US journalist and Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh on Sunday declined to make any speculations as to who was responsible for damage to the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, noting that he has some thoughts on the matter, but will keep them to himself for now.

"I'm not ready to talk about it (the Nova Kakhovka dam). I mean, I have an idea and I think I know what happened, but I don't want to tell you right now. That's all, that's for me to write," Hersh said in an interview with talk show host George Galloway.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from Monday to Tuesday.

It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population.

The Nova Kakhovka dam is the sixth and last stage of the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, which became part of Russia through a referendum in September 2022.

