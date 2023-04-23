UrduPoint.com

US Journalists In Russia To Feel Fallout From US Denying Visas To Russian Reporters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2023 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) US journalists working in Russia are set to face the repercussions of their country's decision not to issue visas to the Russian journalists who were supposed to travel to New York to cover the end of Moscow's presidency in the UN Security Council, a diplomatic source told journalists on Sunday.

"After the attitude that Washington has demonstrated toward Russian journalists and journalism in general, I think it would not be surprising for them to see a similar attitude toward their own journalists.

And now it is obvious that the concern they have for journalist (Evan) Gershkovich, who was caught red-handed, is a sham concern. He is of no interest to them either as a journalist - otherwise they would not be disparaging Russian citizens - or as a US citizen. And it's all just words, hypocrisy, and lies," the source said, adding that there is no doubt that American journalists in Russia "will experience all the discomfort and inconvenience, and similar treatment."

