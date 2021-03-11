UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Judge Adds Third-Degree Murder Charges Against Officer Charged In George Floyd Killing

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

US Judge Adds Third-Degree Murder Charges Against Officer Charged in George Floyd Killing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) A Minnesota judge on Thursday granted a request by prosecutors to add third-degree murder charges against former police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of African American George Floyd.

"Murder in the third degree is reinstated as originally charged in this case," Judge Peter Cahill said in court. "This is not a decision as to the other three defendants who are set for trial at a later date."

Chauvin was already facing second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

Related Topics

Murder Police George Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves performance managemen ..

1 hour ago

Drug Control Council establishes standards of perf ..

2 hours ago

Aiman Khan comes under fire after calling Mawra Ho ..

2 hours ago

Malaysia PM’s meeting with UAE leaders a &#039;m ..

2 hours ago

Rwanda, Dubai discuss business, trade and investme ..

2 hours ago

The 4th Sindh Literature is all set to kick-off Ma ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.