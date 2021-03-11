US Judge Adds Third-Degree Murder Charges Against Officer Charged in George Floyd Killing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) A Minnesota judge on Thursday granted a request by prosecutors to add third-degree murder charges against former police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of African American George Floyd.

"Murder in the third degree is reinstated as originally charged in this case," Judge Peter Cahill said in court. "This is not a decision as to the other three defendants who are set for trial at a later date."

Chauvin was already facing second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.