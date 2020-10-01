US Judge Allows 2-Day Delay in Releasing Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Tapes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) A US Federal judge has approved delaying the release of audio recordings of the grand jury deliberations in the Breonna Taylor case until Friday so witness personal information can be redacted, court documents revealed.

Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Ann Bailey Smith in Wednesday's ruling gave Kentucky state Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office until Friday to redact personal identifiers, such as address, date of birth, social security number, and phone number, according to the document.

Cameron's office made the request to the judge just hours before the tapes were to be released to the public.

Elizabeth Kuhn, a spokeswoman for the state attorney general's office, told the Louisville Courier-Journal newspaper on Wednesday that the audio recording was 20 hours long.

Taylor, a 26-year old Black woman, was shot dead while with her boyfriend when police stormed an apartment in March. The grand jury decided against taking criminal proceedings against two police officers in the case, an event that set off protests nationwide as well as in Taylor's home city of Louisville.