UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Judge Allows 2-Day Delay In Releasing Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Tapes

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:30 AM

US Judge Allows 2-Day Delay in Releasing Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Tapes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) A US Federal judge has approved delaying the release of audio recordings of the grand jury deliberations in the Breonna Taylor case until Friday so witness personal information can be redacted, court documents revealed.

Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Ann Bailey Smith in Wednesday's ruling gave Kentucky state Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office until Friday to redact personal identifiers, such as address, date of birth, social security number, and phone number, according to the document.

Cameron's office made the request to the judge just hours before the tapes were to be released to the public.

Elizabeth Kuhn, a spokeswoman for the state attorney general's office, told the Louisville Courier-Journal newspaper on Wednesday that the audio recording was 20 hours long.

Taylor, a 26-year old Black woman, was shot dead while with her boyfriend when police stormed an apartment in March. The grand jury decided against taking criminal proceedings against two police officers in the case, an event that set off protests nationwide as well as in Taylor's home city of Louisville.

Related Topics

Dead Police Louisville March Criminals Women Event Court

Recent Stories

UAE secures 24.8 per cent of Japan&#039;s crude oi ..

2 hours ago

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

5 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

5 hours ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

6 hours ago

Nawaz should surrender before law; proposes Nadeem ..

4 hours ago

US Embassy in Kiev Confirms Death of Employee

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.