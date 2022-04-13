UrduPoint.com

US Judge Allows Pretrial Release For 2Men Who Allegedly Impersonated Federal Agents

US Judge Allows Pretrial Release for 2Men Who Allegedly Impersonated Federal Agents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) A US judge granted pretrial release to two men accused of impersonating Homeland Security Department (DHS) agents as part of an alleged scheme to influence members of Federal law enforcement, and keep the defendants out of jail prior to further legal proceedings.

Judge G. Michael Harvey on Tuesday allowed pretrial release for Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali, who are each being charged with one count of falsely impersonating a US federal officer. Government prosecutors unsuccessfully requested the duo's detention due to a perceived flight risk.

Taherzadeh and Ali from as early as February 2020 allegedly pretended to be DHS officers in order to ingratiate themselves with members of federal law enforcement and the defense community, court documents said.

Taherzadeh and Ali were arrested by law enforcement last week in Washington, DC, where a number of apartments belonging to the men were also searched for evidence. Law enforcement found several firearms and related equipment during their searches.

The defendants allegedly gifted federal agents items including a phone, surveillance systems, and apartments, according to court documents. The defendants also allegedly convinced an individual to research an Intelligence Community contractor and undergo a pain tolerance evaluation as part of a purported Homeland Security recruitment process.

Four Secret Service agents working on protective detail were allegedly compromised by the defendants and placed on administrative leave while the matter is investigated.

Both men are US citizens, but have travel histories and documents to Pakistan and other countries in the middle East, prosecutors said. One witness told law enforcement that Ali claimed to have connections to Pakistan's foreign intelligence services, according to court documents.

Defense attorneys during the detention hearing denied the alleged connections to Pakistani intelligence.

Taherzadeh and Ali were granted release to stay with family members on conditions including GPS monitoring, surrendering travel documents, and avoiding airports or embassies. The men are not scheduled to be released until Wednesday morning, in order to give the prosecution time to decide whether to appeal the judge's detention ruling.

The judge and legal teams scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case on April 27 at 10:00 a.m. ET. 

