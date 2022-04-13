UrduPoint.com

US Judge Allows Pretrial Release For Two Men Who Allegedly Impersonated Federal Agents

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 02:00 AM

US Judge Allows Pretrial Release For Two Men Who Allegedly Impersonated Federal Agents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) A US judge on Tuesday granted pretrial release to two men accused of impersonating Homeland Security (DHS) agents as part of an alleged scheme to influence members of Federal law enforcement, keeping the defendants out of jail prior to further legal proceedings despite government requests.

Judge G. Michael Harvey allowed pretrial release for Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali, who are each being charged with one count of falsely impersonating a US federal officer. Government prosecutors unsuccessfully requested the duo's detention due to a perceived flight risk.

Taherzadeh and Ali from as early as February 2020 allegedly pretended to be DHS officers in order to ingratiate themselves with members of federal law enforcement and the defense community, court documents said.

Taherzadeh and Ali were arrested by law enforcement last week in Washington, DC, where a number of apartments belonging to the men were also searched for evidence. Law enforcement found several firearms and related equipment during their searches.

The defendants allegedly gifted federal agents items including a phone, surveillance systems, and apartments, according to court documents. The defendants also allegedly convinced an individual to research an Intelligence Community contractor and undergo a pain tolerance evaluation as part of a purported Homeland Security recruitment process.

Both men are US citizens, but have travel histories and documents to Pakistan and other countries in the middle East, according to prosecutors. One witness told law enforcement that Ali claimed to have connections to Pakistan's foreign intelligence services, according to court documents.

Defense attorneys during the detention hearing denied the alleged connections to Pakistani intelligence.

Four Secret Service agents working on protective detail were allegedly compromised by the defendants and placed on administrative leave while the matter is investigated.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Washington Jail Middle East February 2020 From Government Court

Recent Stories

Canada's Alberta Province Cuts Ties With 3 Russian ..

Canada's Alberta Province Cuts Ties With 3 Russian Regions Over Ukraine - Russia ..

1 hour ago
 Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk ..

Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk in Ukraine

2 hours ago
 Russia, China Seek to Become Leading Space Powers ..

Russia, China Seek to Become Leading Space Powers - US Defense Intelligence Agen ..

2 hours ago
 Photo of Medvedchuk in Handcuffs Shared on Zelensk ..

Photo of Medvedchuk in Handcuffs Shared on Zelenskyy's Telegram Channel

2 hours ago
 US on Russia's Concerns About Finland, Sweden Join ..

US on Russia's Concerns About Finland, Sweden Joining NATO: Addition Will Bring ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes US reaffirmation of longstanding ..

Pakistan welcomes US reaffirmation of longstanding bilateral ties

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.