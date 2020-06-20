UrduPoint.com
US Judge Allows Release Of Ex-Trump Aide Bolton's Book

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 11:33 PM

US judge allows release of ex-Trump aide Bolton's book

A US judge refused Saturday to block the release of a tell-all book in which President Donald Trump's former national security advisor describes him as corrupt and incompetent

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :A US judge refused Saturday to block the release of a tell-all book in which President Donald Trump's former national security advisor describes him as corrupt and incompetent.

With the book already shipped to stores for sale next week, Judge Royce Lambert wrote that John Bolton appeared to have failed to get written White House agreement that his memoir contained nothing classified.

"While Bolton's unilateral conduct raises grave national security concerns, the government has not established that an injunction is an appropriate remedy," the judge wrote.

The judge said a review of passages that the government contends contain classified material has persuaded him that Bolton "likely jeopardized national security through publication."The book, entitled "The Room Where it Happened," has been widely shipped to bookstores for publication Tuesday and many of its most damning allegations against Trump have been reported in the media.

