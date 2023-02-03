UrduPoint.com

US Judge Allows Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Kyle Rittenhouse To Proceed - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 02:30 AM

US Judge Allows Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Kyle Rittenhouse to Proceed - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) A Federal judge in the United States ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse, a young man who shot and killed three people during an August 2020 incident, can proceed despite a jury acquitting Rittenhouse in 2021, The Washington Post reported.

John Huber, the father of one of the men Rittenhouse killed, filed the civil suit, which US District Judge Lynn Adelman allowed to move forward on Wednesday, the report said. The lawsuit Names Rittenhouse, the Kenosha County Sheriff, the former and acting Kenosha Police Department chiefs, the city of Kenosha and county of Kenosha as defendants, the report said.

Rittenhouse shot and killed three men while protecting businesses amid racial justice protests in Kenosha in August 2020. In November 2021, a jury acquitted Rittenhouse, who claims he acted in self-defense, on all criminal charges.

Rittenhouse's lawyers attempted to have the lawsuit dismissed, contending Rittenhouse was never properly served a copy of the complaint, the report said.

Rittenhouse's attorneys also contend the suit fails to show he conspired with law enforcement or other individuals to inflict violence on protestors, the report said.

"We disagree that Mr. Huber has stated any plausible claims against Kyle," Shane Martin, a lawyer for Rittenhouse, reportedly said in an interview Thursday.

The lawsuit will now move forward into the discovery phase, according to Anand Swaminathan, a lawyer representing Huber, the report said. The ruling puts the family one step closer to justice for their son's "needless" death, Swaminathan is quoted as saying in an email.

US District Judge Lynn Adelman, who issued the decision, ruled that as long as the allegations are not "fantastic or delusional," then the court must accept them and determine their veracity later, the report said.

Related Topics

Police Washington Lawyers Young Man United States August November Criminals 2020 Post Family All Court

Recent Stories

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launc ..

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launch initiative to mobilise youth ..

2 hours ago
 McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into ..

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into Laptop Leak 'Attorney Tactic' ..

3 hours ago
 Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions - ..

Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions -White House After Biden,McCart ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH to hold patient-audit

3 hours ago
 Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Cl ..

Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Closures - Source

3 hours ago
 Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.