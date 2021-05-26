WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) A US Federal judge has granted Steve Bannon's motion to dismiss the indictment against him in accordance with the pardon given to him by then-President Donald Trump, according to a court document released on Tuesday.

"Defendant, Steven Bannon, moves to dismiss the indictment against him pursuant to the pardon issued by President Donald J. Trump on January 19, 2021...

For the reasons stated below, Bannon's motion is granted," the document said.

Bannon was indicted for his alleged connection to a conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. However, he received and accepted a pardon from Trump during his days in office.

The US District Judge in charge of the case, Analisa Torres, pointed out that US legal history has acknowledged pardons may carry the imputation of guilt, or the acceptance or admission of it, even if someone is not sentenced for a crime.