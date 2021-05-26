UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Judge Approves Steve Bannon's Motion To Dismiss Indictment In Financial Crimes Case

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 01:30 AM

US Judge Approves Steve Bannon's Motion to Dismiss Indictment in Financial Crimes Case

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) A US Federal judge has granted Steve Bannon's motion to dismiss the indictment against him in accordance with the pardon given to him by then-President Donald Trump, according to a court document released on Tuesday.

"Defendant, Steven Bannon, moves to dismiss the indictment against him pursuant to the pardon issued by President Donald J. Trump on January 19, 2021...

For the reasons stated below, Bannon's motion is granted," the document said.

Bannon was indicted for his alleged connection to a conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. However, he received and accepted a pardon from Trump during his days in office.

The US District Judge in charge of the case, Analisa Torres, pointed out that US legal history has acknowledged  pardons may carry the imputation of guilt, or the acceptance or admission of it, even if someone is not sentenced for a crime.

Related Topics

Trump Money January May From Court

Recent Stories

Africa prepares to showcase its vast potential at ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

3 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for â€˜Mubadaraâ€™

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.