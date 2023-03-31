UrduPoint.com

US Judge Authorizes District Attorney To Confirm Filing Of Trump Indictment - Document

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023 | 10:58 PM

US Judge Authorizes District Attorney to Confirm Filing of Trump Indictment - Document

Acting Justice of the New York State Supreme Court, Juan Merchan, has authorized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to confirm to the public that the indictment against former US President Donald Trump related to the 2016 presidential campaign has been filed with the court, according to a court document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Acting Justice of the New York State Supreme Court, Juan Merchan, has authorized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to confirm to the public that the indictment against former US President Donald Trump related to the 2016 presidential campaign has been filed with the court, according to a court document.

"Upon a finding that this disclosure to the public that the grand jury has returned a true bill in the (...) case and that said indictment has been filed with the Court would be in the public interest and an appropriate exercise of this Court's discretion; it is ordered that the Office of the District Attorney is authorized to disclose to the public that the grand jury has returned a true bill in the (.

..) case and that said indictment has been filed with the Court," the document, published by a Law360 reporter on social media, said.

Earlier on Friday, CNN reported that Trump will travel to New York on Monday ahead of an arraignment hearing on Tuesday. According to the report, he is expected to be arraigned during a court hearing on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. ET (18:15 GMT).

On Thursday, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the allegations, as well as the affair with Daniels, and has characterized the case as a "witch hunt."

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Film And Movies Social Media Trump Manhattan New York Money 2016 Court P

Recent Stories

Romanian, Indian families found dead crossing into ..

Romanian, Indian families found dead crossing into US from Canada

2 minutes ago
 Estonia Wants 1997 NATO-Russia Founding Act to Be ..

Estonia Wants 1997 NATO-Russia Founding Act to Be Annulled - Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
 US Calls on Russia to Reconsider the Deployment of ..

US Calls on Russia to Reconsider the Deployment of Nuclear Weapons in Belarus - ..

11 minutes ago
 11 killed, 998 injured in 963 accidents in Punjab

11 killed, 998 injured in 963 accidents in Punjab

11 minutes ago
 'Welfare of LWMC workers among top priorities of c ..

'Welfare of LWMC workers among top priorities of company'

6 minutes ago
 Several hurt in separate Swiss train derailments

Several hurt in separate Swiss train derailments

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.