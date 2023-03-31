US Judge Authorizes District Attorney to Confirm Filing of Trump Indictment - Document

Acting Justice of the New York State Supreme Court, Juan Merchan, has authorized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to confirm to the public that the indictment against former US President Donald Trump related to the 2016 presidential campaign has been filed with the court, according to a court document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Acting Justice of the New York State Supreme Court, Juan Merchan, has authorized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to confirm to the public that the indictment against former US President Donald Trump related to the 2016 presidential campaign has been filed with the court, according to a court document.

"Upon a finding that this disclosure to the public that the grand jury has returned a true bill in the (...) case and that said indictment has been filed with the Court would be in the public interest and an appropriate exercise of this Court's discretion; it is ordered that the Office of the District Attorney is authorized to disclose to the public that the grand jury has returned a true bill in the (.

..) case and that said indictment has been filed with the Court," the document, published by a Law360 reporter on social media, said.

Earlier on Friday, CNN reported that Trump will travel to New York on Monday ahead of an arraignment hearing on Tuesday. According to the report, he is expected to be arraigned during a court hearing on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. ET (18:15 GMT).

On Thursday, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the allegations, as well as the affair with Daniels, and has characterized the case as a "witch hunt."