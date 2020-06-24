UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Judge Bars California Cancer Warning On Roundup

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:25 AM

US judge bars California cancer warning on Roundup

A US judge permanently barred California from placing a cancer warning on Bayer's Roundup, handing a victory to the German company as it battles litigation over the product

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :A US judge permanently barred California from placing a cancer warning on Bayer's Roundup, handing a victory to the German company as it battles litigation over the product.

The case concerned California's Proposition 65, which requires a warning on products known by the state to cause cancer.

Although a World Health Organzation body in 2015 classified glyphosate, which is used in the herbicide Roundup, as "probably carcinogenic," US District Judge William Shubb said there are "several other organizations," including the US Environmental Protection Agency and other WHO bodies that "have concluded there is insufficient or no evidence that glyphosate causes cancer." The warning that glyphosate is known to California to cause cancer is "misleading" and such statements are not "purely factual and uncontroversial," Shubb said in a 34-page ruling released late Monday.

Shubb, who in 2018 had issued a preliminary injunction against California on the matter, made the order permanent and rejected the state's argument.

The decision is a victory for Bayer, which acquired Monsanto in 2018 and has seen tens of thousands of lawsuits filed over Roundup since the deal closed.

The company has suffered high-profile losses in the US but massive jury damage awards over Roundup were later reduced by judges.

Shubb said the jury rulings against Bayer do not affect the current question before the court.

"The juries in those cases were tasked with determining whether the evidence, as presented in those cases, showed that it was more likely than not that glyphosate caused cancer in those plaintiffs," Shubb said.

"While those juries ultimately decided that it did, whether a reasonable juror could find that glyphosate causes cancer is a separte question facing the court today -- whether a statement that glyphosate is known to cause cancer is purely factual and uncontroversial," Shubb said.

Related Topics

World German Company 2015 2018 Cancer From Court

Recent Stories

UAE launches world&#039;s first phase III clinical ..

30 minutes ago

Parliament approves draft federal law on consumer ..

1 hour ago

UAE a model to follow of achieving sustainability ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC’s deal global vote of confidence in UAE’ ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.