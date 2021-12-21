UrduPoint.com

US Judge Blocks Biden Admin COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For Federal Contractors - Filing

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 04:30 AM

US Judge Blocks Biden Admin COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) US Magistrate Judge David Noce blocked the enforcement of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Federal contractors in ten states, a court order from the US District Court of Eastern Missouri said.

"It is hereby ordered that plaintiff's motion for preliminary injunction is sustained. Defendants are enjoined from enforcing the vaccine mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors in all covered contracts in Missouri, Nebraska, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming," Noce said in the court order on Monday.

The decision will not harm the US federal government to maintain the status quo while the courts decide the legal issues at hand, Noce said.

The Court concludes that consideration of the harms and the public interest weigh in favor of blocking the mandate's enforcement, Noce also said.

The injunction only applies to those aforementioned states who were plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the mandate, Noce added.

Related Topics

Montana David All From Government Court

Recent Stories

22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers conclude ..

22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers concludes with several landmark decisi ..

4 hours ago
 Independent candidates winning LB seats to join PT ..

Independent candidates winning LB seats to join PTI: Gandapur

4 hours ago
 Jury Deliberations Begin in Trial of Ex-Minnesota ..

Jury Deliberations Begin in Trial of Ex-Minnesota Police Officer Who Killed Daun ..

4 hours ago
 G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong po ..

G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong polls

4 hours ago
 Tigray Rebels Says Withdrew Forces From Ethiopia's ..

Tigray Rebels Says Withdrew Forces From Ethiopia's Amhara, Afar Provinces

4 hours ago
 US Launches Most Ambitious Vehicle Emissions Plan ..

US Launches Most Ambitious Vehicle Emissions Plan as Biden Targets Zero Pollutio ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.