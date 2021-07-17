US Judge Blocks 'Dreamers' Immigrant Program, New Applications - Court Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) A US Federal judge has ordered the Department of Homeland Security to stop approving new applications for the the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which shields from deportation some young undocumented immigrants who are also referred to as Dreamers, court documents revealed.

"[Department of Homeland Security] is hereby enjoined from approving any new DACA applications and granting the attendants status," US District Judge Andrew Hanen said in the court document on Friday.