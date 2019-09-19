UrduPoint.com
US Judge Blocks Extradition Of Dominican Migrant Citing UN Ban On Torture - Filing

Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) A US judge ordered the Federal government to release a Dominican man who was facing extradition for allegedly killing a police officer in his native country because his extradition would violate the UN convention against torture, a court document revealed.

"The Court... dismisses the Extradition Complaint for failure to comply with the relevant Treaty; finds that Mr. [Cristian] Aguasvivas' extradition would violate the United Nations Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhumane or Degrading Treatment or Punishment," the document said on Wednesday.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), whose lawyers helped defend Aguasvivas, called the ruling an important decision for the rights of immigrants.

The US State Department is trying to extradite Aguasvivas back to the Dominican Republic even though an immigration board found he would likely be tortured if returned there, the ACLU said in a press release.

The government of the Dominican Republic was seeking his extradition for allegedly fatally shooting a police officer. Aguasvivas argued that he is innocent and a victim of police corruption, the release said. The defendant said his brother was killed by Dominican police and others were tortured by authorities who were looking for him.

The UN Convention Against Torture, which is an international human rights treaty the United States is a part of, prohibits the return of any person to a country where he or she will face torture, the ACLU noted.

