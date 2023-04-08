Close
US Judge Blocks Federal Approval Of Abortion Pill Mifepristone - Filing

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2023 | 04:20 AM

US Judge Blocks Federal Approval of Abortion Pill Mifepristone - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) A US judge blocked Federal approval of an abortion pill known as mifepristone, which previously received approval for more than 20 years, a court filing revealed.

"The Court hereby STAYS the effective date of FDA's (food and Drug Administration's) September 28, 2000, Approval of mifepristone and all subsequent challenged actions related to that approval - the 2016 changes, the 2019 General Approval, and the 2021 Actions," Trump-nominated judge Matthew Kacsmaryk wrote in the court document on Friday.

The court order is set to take effect in seven days, according to the filing.

The delay of the order to take effect is meant to give the federal government time to file an appeal, media reported.

However, a US judge in the state of Washington issued an order prohibiting the federal government from taking mifepristone off the market.

