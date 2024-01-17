US judge blocks JetBlue-Spirit airlines merger

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A US Federal judge on Tuesday ruled against JetBlue's $3.8 billion takeover of low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines, saying that the deal would reduce competition.

The decision comes after the US Justice Department last year sued to block the merger, noting the combination would hurt consumers and violate antitrust law.

Spirit Airlines shares ended the day 47.1 percent down following the announcement, while JetBlue closed 4.9 percent higher.

Both companies pushed back against the decision in a joint statement, saying they disagreed with the ruling by District Court Judge William Young in Boston.

"We are reviewing the court's decision and are evaluating our next steps as part of the legal process," they said.

JetBlue and Spirit previously defended the tie-up, saying they would continue pushing to extend the "JetBlue Effect," which has historically pressured bigger airlines to set more affordable fares.