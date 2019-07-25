UrduPoint.com
US Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Implementing New Asylum Rule - Court Documents

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) A US Federal district court in California issued a preliminary injunction preventing the Trump administration from implementing a new strict asylum rule, court documents revealed.

"The effect of the Rule is to categorically deny asylum to almost anyone entering the United States at the southern border if he or she did not first apply for asylum in Mexico or another third country," Judge Jon Tigar said in the ruling on Wednesday.

"This new Rule is likely invalid because it is inconsistent with the existing asylum laws."

The judge ordered the US government to halt implementing the rule and to return to pre-rule practices for processing asylum applications, according to the court document. A management conference has been set for October 21, the document added.

