US Judge Blocks Trump Attempt to Move Court Venue of Hush Money Case - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) A US Federal judge blocked an attempt by former US President Donald Trump to change the court venue of the hush money case involving pornographic actress Stormy Daniels out of the state of New York, according to a court order filed Wednesday.

US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein rejected Trump's attempt to change court venue, which was based on the argument that the allegations relate to his presidential duties, which would grant federal jurisdiction over the case, the filing said.

"Trump has failed to show that the conduct charged by the Indictment is for or relating to any act performed by or for the President under color of the official acts of a President," the filing said.

Trump also failed to show that he has a "colorable federal defense" to the indictment, the filing added.

The order remands the case to the New York Supreme Court.

The ruling could pave the way for Trump to stand trial in New York ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, for which he is the leading Republican candidate.