US Judge Blocks Trump Bid To Deny Permanent Residency To Low-Income Immigrants

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:10 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) A US Federal judge blocked the Trump administration's bid to deny permanent residency to immigrants who receive government benefits, court documents revealed.

"This court having considered the motion and documents filed therewith... finds good cause to grant the motions. Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm if the rule becomes effective," Judge George Daniels of the Southern District of New York said in his verdict on Friday regarding the challenge to the government's policy.

Five human rights groups filed the legal challenge last month arguing that the new policy would discriminate against low-income migrant families.

The Trump administration's action had targeted any immigrant qualifying for a permanent residency Green Card who might be dependent on the government for future aid like food stamps or housing vouchers.

The administration had originally planned October 15 as the start date for the action but will now have to put it on hold until the legal challenges are sorted out.

