UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Judge Blocks Trump Postal Rules That Could Disrupt Election

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 03:30 AM

US Judge Blocks Trump Postal Rules That Could Disrupt Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) A US Federal judge in a new ruling halted the Trump administration from implementing new postal rules that could disrupt the mail system ahead of the November 3 election.

"The states have demonstrated that the defendants are involved in a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service. They have also demonstrated that this attack on the Postal Service is likely to irreparably harm the states' ability to administer the 2020 general election," Chief Judge Stanley Bastian from the Eastern District of the state of Washington said as quoted by The Washington Posts on Thursday.

The judge granted a request from 14 states to temporarily block operational changes that have been blamed for a slowdown in mail delivery, the report added.

Trump's postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, has come under fire for pushing changes that would slow down mail delivery in a year that is expected to see a record-level of mailed ballots.

Related Topics

Election Attack Fire Washington Trump Stanley November 2020 From Election 2018

Recent Stories

Bolster fragile world to emerge stronger, UN chief ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister for end to patwari, corruption cult ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi to host UFC series on September 26 - Oct ..

4 hours ago

NMDC awarded AED600 million contract in Egypt

4 hours ago

India&#039;s space sector now open for private bus ..

5 hours ago

UAE Committed to Compensate for Overproduced Oil V ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.