US Judge Blocks Trump Postal Rules That Could Disrupt Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) A US Federal judge in a new ruling halted the Trump administration from implementing new postal rules that could disrupt the mail system ahead of the November 3 election.

"The states have demonstrated that the defendants are involved in a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service. They have also demonstrated that this attack on the Postal Service is likely to irreparably harm the states' ability to administer the 2020 general election," Chief Judge Stanley Bastian from the Eastern District of the state of Washington said as quoted by The Washington Posts on Thursday.

The judge granted a request from 14 states to temporarily block operational changes that have been blamed for a slowdown in mail delivery, the report added.

Trump's postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, has come under fire for pushing changes that would slow down mail delivery in a year that is expected to see a record-level of mailed ballots.