US Judge Considering Appointing Special Master To Review Files Seized From Trump - Reports

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2022 | 08:10 AM

US Judge Considering Appointing Special Master to Review Files Seized From Trump - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) A federal judge in Florida has indicated that she intends to appoint a special expert to review some of the documents seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) from Former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, NBC news reports.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon said on Saturday, as quoted by NBC, that she had a "preliminary intent" to issue a blanket order for the special master.

On Monday, Trump's legal team requested to have a court-appointed third party to review some of the documents seized by the FBI. If a special master is appointed, the highly sensitive records at the heart of the US government's investigation will not be covered by the expert review, according to NBC.

On August 8, the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and examined the premises for nine hours during which they seized 11 sets of documents and other materials, some of which were labeled "Top Secret," according to the disclosed search warrant receipt.

Trump condemned the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system and claimed to have declassified all materials present at his residence.

