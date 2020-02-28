WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) A US judge is considering holding Russian company Concord Management and Consulting in contempt for not complying with a subpoena related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, a court filing revealed on Thursday.

Mueller indicted Concord Management for allegedly interfering in the 2016 US presidential election.

The court filing said US Judge Dabney Friedrich granted a request from Federal prosecutors to require attorneys for Concord Management to explain why their client should not be held in contempt for not complying with the subpoena.

Concord has pleaded not guilty and mounted a vigorous defense ahead of an anticipated criminal trial.

The Mueller report accuses the Russian government of direct involvement with Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin and companies he controlled, including Concord Management and the internet Research Agency, in election meddling.

The Russian government has repeatedly denied any interference in the US political system.