UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Judge Delays Decision On Fate Of Dakota Access Pipeline

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Judge Delays Decision on Fate of Dakota Access Pipeline

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) US Judge James Boasberg during a court hearing on Friday delayed a decision about whether to allow the $3.7 Dakota Access pipeline to continue operating.

Boasberg said he will give the project's developer Energy Transfer LP ten days to update the information provided to the court about the potential economic consequences associated with shutting down the pipeline.

A company attorney said their assessment of the potential economic fallout from shutting down the pipeline needs to reflect the current status of the US economy damaged by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Hearing Company From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Heritage Mosque Square i ..

14 minutes ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah condoles with Queen Elizab ..

29 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

44 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Khor Kalba Fort, reviews desig ..

44 minutes ago

12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

59 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Ka ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.