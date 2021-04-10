US Judge Delays Decision on Fate of Dakota Access Pipeline

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) US Judge James Boasberg during a court hearing on Friday delayed a decision about whether to allow the $3.7 Dakota Access pipeline to continue operating.

Boasberg said he will give the project's developer Energy Transfer LP ten days to update the information provided to the court about the potential economic consequences associated with shutting down the pipeline.

A company attorney said their assessment of the potential economic fallout from shutting down the pipeline needs to reflect the current status of the US economy damaged by the novel coronavirus pandemic.