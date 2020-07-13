UrduPoint.com
US Judge Delays Federal Executions Hours Ahead Of Scheduled Lethal Injection - Document

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020)   A US court has delayed the country's first Federal execution in 17 years after the plaintiff won an injunction that will allow further challenges to the government's lethal injection procedure, a document released by the US District Court for the District of Columbia showed on Monday.

"Accordingly, having reviewed the parties' filings, the record, and the relevant case law, and for the reasons set forth above, the court will grant the plaintiffs' motion for a preliminary injunction. A corresponding order will be issued simultaneously," Judge Tanya Chutkan said in a ruling that temporarily sets aside the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee, who was originally sentenced to die by lethal injection later on Monday.

