US Judge Delays Sentencing of Ex-Trump Adviser Flynn - Court Documents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A US judge on Wednesday decided to delay the sentencing of former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn without setting a new date, court documents revealed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) A US judge on Wednesday decided to delay the sentencing of former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn without setting a new date court documents revealed.

"The Court hereby vacates the sentencing hearing previously scheduled for December 18, 2019 until further order of this Court," the filing said.

Flynn is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with Moscow's former Ambassador to Washington, Sergei Kislyak, about prospects for lifting US sanctions.

Flynn originally agreed to cooperate with the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into alleged ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. Now that the probe is over prosecutors want to go ahead with sentencing. The Mueller probe found no collusion while Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the 2016 US election.