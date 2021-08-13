UrduPoint.com

US Judge Denies Bid To Block COVID-Related Evictions Ban Challenged By Landlords

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:33 PM

US Judge Denies Bid to Block COVID-Related Evictions Ban Challenged by Landlords

A US judge on Friday rejected a bid by a group of landlords to block a moratorium on evictions put into place to protect economically distressed people from being made homeless

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) A US judge on Friday rejected a bid by a group of landlords to block a moratorium on evictions put into place to protect economically distressed people from being made homeless.

"Accordingly, it is... ordered that the Third Amendment Lawyers Association's motion for leave to file brief is denied as moot," Judge Dabney L. Friedrich wrote in her ruling that blocked lawyers for the landlords in the state of Alabama from challenging the moratorium put into place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Judge Friedrich also ruled that the landlords must go to the US Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia if they wished to mount another challenge to the 60-day CDC moratorium that is set to expire on October 3.

The moratorium has been in place since the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year and was originally due to expire at the end of July. It was nevertheless extended after President Joe Biden told Congress that many renters still faced financial difficulties due to the pandemic and those driven from their homes could face heightened risk from the more dangerous Delta variant of the virus.

Over the past week, an average of roughly 124,200 coronavirus cases have been reported each day in the United States alone, an increase of 86 percent from two weeks ago. Average daily hospitalizations are up to more than 68,800, an 82 percent increase over the last two weeks. The number of new deaths reported is up by 75 percent, to an average of 552 deaths per day.

