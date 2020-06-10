UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Judge Denies Media Request For Restraining Order Against Police Amid Protests - Filing

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 05:30 AM

US Judge Denies Media Request for Restraining Order Against Police Amid Protests - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) A US Federal judge in the state of Minnesota denied a request for a temporary restraining order to prevent police from using force against journalists covering protests, court documents revealed.

"[Jared] Goyette has not established that harm is certain and of such imminence that there is a clear and present need for equitable relief," the court document said on Tuesday.

On June 2, Goyette, a freelance journalist, filed a lawsuit against Minneapolis law enforcement for their use of force against members of the media during coverage of protests in the city on May 31.

US Judge Wilhelmina Wright said in the court document that the lawsuit was dismissed because Goyette does not allege that police have used chemical irritant or less-lethal munitions since May 31, nor does he allege that the police is likely to use such methods "imminently.

"

On May 31, the Russian Embassy in the United States sent a protest note to the Department of State after a Minneapolis police officer pepper-sprayed RIA Novosti reporter Mikhail Turgiyev in the face. The journalist was attacked along with a crew of the VICE magazine after the protests were over. All journalists identified themselves as members of the media and did not resist police.

On June 1, Sputnik journalist Nicole Roussell said she was fired at by police several times while covering protests in Washington, DC despite identifying that she was a member of the media. A stinger grenade left two welts on her hip and thigh.

Related Topics

Protest Police Russia Washington Minneapolis United States May June Media All From Court

Recent Stories

Council for Industrial Revolution reviews proactiv ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,288 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

5 hours ago

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

6 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out FazaaHemam Card

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.