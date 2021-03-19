US Judge Denies Request to Move or Delay Trial of Ex-Officer Charged in Floyd Killing

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) A US judge on Friday denied a request to change the venue and delay the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in killing of George Floyd.

"I do not think there is any place in the state of Minnesota that has not been subjected to extreme amounts of publicity in this case," Judge Peter Cahill said in court.

Defense attorneys had requested that the trial be delayed and moved out of Hennepin County. Chauvin's lawyers had argued that it would be impossible to find unbiased jurors in Hennepin due to the intense media attention that the case has received.