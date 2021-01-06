UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Judge Denies Trump Bid To Decertify Election Results In Georgia - Court Filing

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 12:40 AM

US Judge Denies Trump Bid to Decertify Election Results in Georgia - Court Filing

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) A US Federal judge has denied President Donald Trump's lawsuit seeking to decertify the presidential election results in the battleground state of Georgia, a court document revealed on Tuesday.

"The parties presented argument in regards to Motion for Preliminary Injunction and Declaratory Relief. Court denied the motion and advised that an order will be forthcoming today," the court document said.

The Trump campaign and Republican party have lost 62 out of 63 total lawsuits filed since the November 3 vote as part of an effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election.

Courts have found they had no credible evidence of massive voter fraud.

Biden was confirmed the winner of the November presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states officially certified the voting results. Trump, however, has refused to concede, alleging voter fraud.

Biden's inauguration is scheduled for January 20, however, on Wednesday several Republican lawmakers during the verification process intend to challenge the Electoral College votes for Biden in several swing states where the results have been disputed.

Related Topics

Election Vote Trump Georgia January November December 2020 All Court

Recent Stories

Alula Communique issued by &#039;Summit of Sultan ..

12 minutes ago

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long ..

60 minutes ago

Pak economy regains pre-Covid trajectory : SBP Rep ..

60 minutes ago

Formula E season to start in Saudi Arabia

41 minutes ago

Germany toughens, extends virus lockdown until end ..

41 minutes ago

UN silence over plight of Indian minorities regret ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.