US Judge Denies Trump Injunction Request to Prevent Handing January 6-Related Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) US Federal judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday denied former President Donald Trump's request to prevent documents related to the January 6 events at the US capitol from being passed to the House of Representatives Select Committee that investigates them.

"Plaintiffs' Emergency Motion for a Stay is hereby DENIED without prejudice," Chutkan said in an overnight ruling.

On Monday night, Trump asked the court to withhold records on January 6 events ahead of the judge's ruling whether to allow the National Archives to hand over the documents to the Select Committee before its Friday deadline.

To date, the National Archives identified approximately 1,600 pages of documents as relevant to the Select Committee probe into the January 6 events. Trump motion was to prevent the release of some 750 of them on the basis of executive privilege.

The records include proposed talking points for then-Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany related to the 2020 presidential election, presidential activity calendars and a related handwritten note for January 6, as well as a draft text of a presidential speech for the rally in Washington that day.