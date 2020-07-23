WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) US Federal Judge Trevor McFadden denied the unveiling or the interpreter's notes from the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2017, a court ruling said on Thursday.

"Based on the administrative record, the Court now agrees with the government that [Yuri] Shkeyrov's notes are not federal records," McFaddedn said.

The judge ruled that the two plaintiffs - Democracy Forward Foundation and American Oversight - therefore can not insist on the State Department to make the notes public.

Trump and Putin held their first official meeting on July 7, 2017, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.