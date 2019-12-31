(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) A US Federal judge dismissed a lawsuit from former Deputy National Security Adviser Charles Kupperman which asked the court to rule whether he should comply with a congressional subpoena in the impeachment inquiry, documents filed with the DC District Court revealed.

"All told, the parties submitted over 350 pages of briefing before the December 10 hearing," US Judge Richard Leon wrote in the court documents on Monday. "Based on this briefing, oral argument, and the entire record herein, I conclude for the reasons discussed below that this case is moot. Therefore, I grant the defendants' motions and dismiss the case."