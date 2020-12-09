US Judge Dismisses Criminal Case Against Flynn After Trump Pardon - Court Document

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) US Federal judge Emmet Sullivan has dismissed the three-year long criminal case against President Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn after his presidential pardon, a court document revealed on Tuesday.

"Upon careful consideration of the motions, the applicable law, the entire record herein, and for the reasons explained below, the Court DENIES AS MOOT the government's motion to dismiss pursuant to Rule 48(a), and GRANTS the government's consent motion based on the presidential pardon and DISMISSES this case AS MOOT," Sullivan wrote in the order.

In November, Trump issued a pardon for Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during a probe into perceived Russian meddling in the 2016 election.