UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Judge Dismisses Criminal Case Against Flynn After Trump Pardon - Court Document

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Judge Dismisses Criminal Case Against Flynn After Trump Pardon - Court Document

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) US Federal judge Emmet Sullivan has dismissed the three-year long criminal case against President Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn after his presidential pardon, a court document revealed on Tuesday.

"Upon careful consideration of the motions, the applicable law, the entire record herein, and for the reasons explained below, the Court DENIES AS MOOT the government's motion to dismiss pursuant to Rule 48(a), and GRANTS the government's consent motion based on the presidential pardon and DISMISSES this case AS MOOT," Sullivan wrote in the order.

In November, Trump issued a pardon for Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during a probe into perceived Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Related Topics

Election Russia Trump November Criminals FBI 2016 Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED6.5 bn in market value

11 minutes ago

EU promises Gazans help getting virus vaccine

27 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs moves to buy 100% of China joint-ven ..

28 minutes ago

US, Slovenia Sign MOU to Boost Strategic Civil Nuc ..

29 minutes ago

Hungary, Poland Refuse to Budge Hours Before Befor ..

29 minutes ago

UAE Government holds regular media briefing on cor ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.