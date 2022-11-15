US Judge Dismisses Family Inheritance Lawsuit Against Trump Initiated by His Niece -Filing

A US judge dismissed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump that was filed by his niece, Mary Trump, accusing him of defrauding her from a family inheritance, court records revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) A US judge dismissed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump that was filed by his niece, Mary Trump, accusing him of defrauding her from a family inheritance, court records revealed on Tuesday.

"The complaint is dismissed," Judge Robert Reed wrote in the court document.

The judge said Mary Trump received a $2.

7 million settlement that released Donald Trump and his siblings from their niece's claims in the complaint.

Mary Trump accused Donald Trump and his siblings of carrying out a fraud scheme to siphon funds from her that she inherited in the family business, according to court documents.

Donald Trump and his siblings allegedly deceived Mary Trump about the true value of what she had inherited, the court documents said.