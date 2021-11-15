US Judge Dismisses Firearms Charge Against Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

US Judge Bruce Schroeder on Monday dismissed the criminal charge against Kenosha riots shooter Kyle Rittenhouse for underage possession of a short-barreled rifle after the state's prosecution team conceded that the firearm carried and used by Rittenhouse on the night of the shooting does not qualify as a short-barreled rifle

"Count six is dismissed," Schroeder declared, following the prosecution's admission.

Rittenhouse still faces reckless homicide charges for shooting three men, killing two, during racial justice riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020. The jury will receive instructions for deliberation later on Monday, with a verdict expected to come in the subsequent days.