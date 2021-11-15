UrduPoint.com

US Judge Dismisses Firearms Charge Against Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 09:08 PM

US Judge Dismisses Firearms Charge Against Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

US Judge Bruce Schroeder on Monday dismissed the criminal charge against Kenosha riots shooter Kyle Rittenhouse for underage possession of a short-barreled rifle after the state's prosecution team conceded that the firearm carried and used by Rittenhouse on the night of the shooting does not qualify as a short-barreled rifle

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) US Judge Bruce Schroeder on Monday dismissed the criminal charge against Kenosha riots shooter Kyle Rittenhouse for underage possession of a short-barreled rifle after the state's prosecution team conceded that the firearm carried and used by Rittenhouse on the night of the shooting does not qualify as a short-barreled rifle

"Count six is dismissed," Schroeder declared, following the prosecution's admission.

Rittenhouse still faces reckless homicide charges for shooting three men, killing two, during racial justice riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020. The jury will receive instructions for deliberation later on Monday, with a verdict expected to come in the subsequent days.

Related Topics

Riots August Criminals 2020

Recent Stories

Detained RT France Journalists Got in Touch, They ..

Detained RT France Journalists Got in Touch, They Were Sentenced to Fine - Edito ..

32 seconds ago
 Seminar on trauma management held

Seminar on trauma management held

34 seconds ago
 PML-N always create false narrative ahead of Marya ..

PML-N always create false narrative ahead of Maryam Nawaz case: Murad Saeed

37 seconds ago
 US journalist detained in Myanmar pardoned and rel ..

US journalist detained in Myanmar pardoned and released

38 seconds ago
 Djokovic opens Finals bid with win over Ruud

Djokovic opens Finals bid with win over Ruud

6 minutes ago
 Biden Signs Executive Order to Tackle 'Epidemic' o ..

Biden Signs Executive Order to Tackle 'Epidemic' of Missing, Murdered Native Peo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.