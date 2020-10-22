US Judge Peter Cahill has dismissed the third-degree murder charge against former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged for the death of African American man George Floyd after kneeling on his neck for eight minutes, Fox News reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) US Judge Peter Cahill has dismissed the third-degree murder charge against former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged for the death of African American man George Floyd after kneeling on his neck for eight minutes, Fox news reported on Thursday.

Chauvin is still charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter after Cahill denied part of the defense's motion, the report said.

The judge also denied motions to dismiss the charges against the other three officers in the Floyd case - Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane - who are charged with aiding and abetting, the report said.