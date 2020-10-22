US Judge Peter Cahill has dismissed the third-degree murder charge against former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged for the death of African American man George Floyd after kneeling on his neck for eight minutes, Fox News reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) US Judge Peter Cahill has dismissed the third-degree murder charge against former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged for the death of African American man George Floyd after kneeling on his neck for eight minutes, Fox news reported on Thursday.

Chauvin is still charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter after Cahill denied part of the defense's motion, the report said.

The judge also denied motions to dismiss the charges against the other three officers in the Floyd case - Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane - who are charged with aiding and abetting, the report said.

Earlier in October, Chauvin became the last of the four police officers charged in the Floyd case to be released from custody after court records showed that he posted a non-cash payment for the $1 million bail. Court records show that Chauvin used the services of A-Affordable Bail bonds, Inc. to secure his release.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Minneapolis after the judge dismissed the third-degree murder charge for Chauvin. According to the WCCO television channel, the local authorities deployed National Guard personnel and riot police, who have arrested several individuals.