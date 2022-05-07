UrduPoint.com

US Judge Dismisses Trump Lawsuit Against Twitter To Restore His Account - Filing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2022 | 03:30 AM

US Judge Dismisses Trump Lawsuit Against Twitter to Restore His Account - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) A US judge dismissed former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against Twitter that alleged the social media company violated his freedom of speech by suspending his account, according to court documents.

"Plaintiffs' main claim is that defendants have 'censor(ed)' plaintiffs' Twitter accounts in violation of their right to free speech under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution," judge James Donato wrote in the filing on Friday. "Plaintiffs are not starting from a position of strength. Twitter is a private company, and 'the First Amendment applies only to governmental abridgements of speech, and not to alleged abridgements by private companies.

'"

Donato added that the lawsuit does not plausibly allege that Twitter acted as a government entity when it suspended Trump's account.

Trump filed a lawsuit early last year and argued that Twitter was coerced by members of Congress to suspend his account.

Twitter has insisted its ban does not constitute censorship but were set up for public safety in response to the January 6 events at the US Capitol.

At the time, Twitter permanently banned Trump when Trump had 88 million followers.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Company Trump United States January Congress From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housi ..

Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housing Prices - Poll

3 hours ago
 Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal ..

Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal Plant - Russian Defense Minis ..

3 hours ago
 Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious a ..

Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious attempt to disempower Kashmiri ..

3 hours ago
 President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

3 hours ago
 US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nucle ..

US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nuclear Test This Month - State Dep ..

3 hours ago
 Woman allegedly commits suicide

Woman allegedly commits suicide

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.