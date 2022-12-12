US Judge Dismisses Trump Lawsuit Challenging Mar-a-Lago Documents Search - Ruling

A US judge on Monday ruled to dismiss the lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump over the seizure of records from his Mar-a-Lago home, marking the end to court fight after the outside review of documents ended last week.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) A US judge on Monday ruled to dismiss the lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump over the seizure of records from his Mar-a-Lago home, marking the end to court fight after the outside review of documents ended last week.

"This case is dismissed for lack of jurisdiction. The Clerk of Court shall close this case," the ruling said.