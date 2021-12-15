UrduPoint.com

US Judge Dismisses Trump Lawsuit to Keep Tax Returns From Congressional Committee - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump's lawsuit to prevent the release of his tax returns to a congressional committee was dismissed by Washington, DC District Court Judge Trevor McFadden, according to a memorandum opinion.

"Former President Donald J.

Trump sues to keep the Treasury from giving his tax returns to the House Committee on Ways and Means, which can publish them... A long line of Supreme Court cases requires great deference to facially valid congressional inquiries. Even the special solicitude accorded former Presidents does not alter the outcome. The Court will therefore dismiss this case," McFadden said in the opinion.

