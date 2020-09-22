US Judge Extends Deadline to Receive Mail Ballots in Wisconsin to November 9 - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) A US Federal judge has extended the deadline to receive mail-in ballots for the November 3 US presidential and general elections in the state of Wisconsin to November 9 as long as the ballot is post marked on or before Election Day, a court document revealed.

"Defendants the Commissioners of the Wisconsin Election Commission and its Administrator are: Enjoined from enforcing the deadline for receipt of absentee ballots under Wisconsin Statute § 6.87(6), and the deadline is extended until November 9, 2020, for all ballots mailed and postmarked on or before election day, November 3, 2020," US Judge William Conley said in the court document on Monday.

Conley also extended the deadline for online and mail-in registration from October 14 to October 21.

Mail-in ballots in Wisconsin are usually due by 8:00 p.m. local time on Election Day.