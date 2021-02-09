A US judge has extended an order to temporarily block President Joe Biden's directive to pause deportations of illegal immigrants in the United States, a court filing revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) A US judge has extended an order to temporarily block President Joe Biden's directive to pause deportations of illegal immigrants in the United States, a court filing revealed on Tuesday.

"For the foregoing reasons, the Court grants Texas's request for an extension. The TRO [Temporary Restraining Order] is extended for 14 days until February 23, 2021," US District Judge Drew Tipton said in the court filing.

Tipton first issued the order in late January after the state of Texas filed a lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order to block the Biden administration's 100-day pause of deportations of illegal immigrants, arguing that it violates the law.

Biden signed an executive order hours after his inauguration on January 20 to temporarily pause deportations of illegal immigrants that were already subject to being removed. Biden is expected to significantly ease the Trump-era immigration policies that were designed to deter the influx of migrants arriving at the US southern border.