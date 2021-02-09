UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Judge Extends Order Temporarily Blocking Biden's Deportation Pause - Court Filing

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 10:36 PM

US Judge Extends Order Temporarily Blocking Biden's Deportation Pause - Court Filing

A US judge has extended an order to temporarily block President Joe Biden's directive to pause deportations of illegal immigrants in the United States, a court filing revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) A US judge has extended an order to temporarily block President Joe Biden's directive to pause deportations of illegal immigrants in the United States, a court filing revealed on Tuesday.

"For the foregoing reasons, the Court grants Texas's request for an extension. The TRO [Temporary Restraining Order] is extended for 14 days until February 23, 2021," US District Judge Drew Tipton said in the court filing.

Tipton first issued the order in late January after the state of Texas filed a lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order to block the Biden administration's 100-day pause of deportations of illegal immigrants, arguing that it violates the law.

Biden signed an executive order hours after his inauguration on January 20 to temporarily pause deportations of illegal immigrants that were already subject to being removed. Biden is expected to significantly ease the Trump-era immigration policies that were designed to deter the influx of migrants arriving at the US southern border.

Related Topics

United States January February Border Court

Recent Stories

US Senate Panel Approves EPA Administrator Nominee ..

32 seconds ago

Myanmar military raids Suu Kyi's party headquarter ..

35 seconds ago

Biden to appear in CNN 'town hall' in first presid ..

36 seconds ago

Russia Open for Strategic Stability Talks With US, ..

38 seconds ago

Search operation for missing climbers suspended du ..

42 minutes ago

Zubaida Parveen appointed as SSP Patrolling Police ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.