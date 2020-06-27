US Judge Grants Ex-Trump Aide Roger Stone 2-Week Delay to Report to Prison - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) A US Federal judge has agreed to give former Trump campaign aide Roger Stone an extra two weeks to report to prison than originally scheduled, a court filing revealed.

"It is ordered that the defendant's date to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons will be extended for another fourteen days, until July 14, 2020," US Judge Amy Berman Jackson said in the court filing.

Stone had initially asked to report to prison in September.

Stone is one of six Trump associates who were convicted following Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

He was found guilty in 2019 and later sentenced to 40 months in jail for obstructing the investigation.

Stone served as a liaison between the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and the publishing platform WikiLeaks, which published stolen emails of internal discussions within rival candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign.