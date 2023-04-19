UrduPoint.com

US Judge Grants Motion By Teixeira's Lawyer To Postpone His Detention Hearing For 2 Weeks

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 06:40 PM



 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) A US judge has granted a request by the lawyer of suspected Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira to postpone his detention hearing for two weeks to allow more time to prepare, a court document showed on Wednesday.

"Now comes the defendant Jack Douglas Teixeira with the assent of the government and moves this Honorable Court to continue the detention hearing scheduled for April 19, 2023 for approximately two weeks to a date convenient to the Court and parties. In support thereof, the defense requires more time to address the issues presented by the government's request for detention," the document said.

