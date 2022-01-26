WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) A judge granted the state of New York's request to keep its mask mandate in place during their appeal process against a court ruling that struck down the policy, New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

"A judge has granted our motion to keep New York's mask mandate in place while our appeal process continues," James said via Twitter on Tuesday.

On Monday night, New York Supreme Court Judge Thomas Rademaker ruled that the New York governor and the state's Department of Health lacked the authority to enact the mask mandate.

Rademaker said a mask mandate could only be implemented through the state legislature.

New York's mask mandate was first imposed in April 2020 and ended in June 2021 for vaccinated individuals but in mid-December the mandate was reinstated at least until February 1.