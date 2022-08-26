WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) A US judge has partially granted a motion to unseal an affidavit underpinning the raid at former US President Donald Trump's home in Florida and set Friday noon as the deadline, according to an order published on Thursday.

"(I)t is ordered that: 1. The Intervenors' Motion to Unseal (ECF No. 4) is granted in part. 2. On or before noon Eastern time on Friday, August 26, 2022, the Government shall file in the public docket a version of the Affidavit containing the redactions proposed in ECF No. 89-1," the order said.