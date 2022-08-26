UrduPoint.com

US Judge Grants Request To Unseal Affidavit In Trump's Home Raid By Noon On Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 01:00 AM

US Judge Grants Request to Unseal Affidavit in Trump's Home Raid by Noon on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) A US judge has partially granted a motion to unseal an affidavit underpinning the raid at former US President Donald Trump's home in Florida and set Friday noon as the deadline, according to an order published on Thursday.

"(I)t is ordered that: 1. The Intervenors' Motion to Unseal (ECF No. 4) is granted in part. 2. On or before noon Eastern time on Friday, August 26, 2022, the Government shall file in the public docket a version of the Affidavit containing the redactions proposed in ECF No. 89-1," the order said.

Related Topics

Trump Florida August Government

Recent Stories

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

32 minutes ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

32 minutes ago
 US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk h ..

US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Australia - Pent ..

32 minutes ago
 US House Panel Demands Twitter Address Whistleblow ..

US House Panel Demands Twitter Address Whistleblower Allegations of Poor Privacy ..

32 minutes ago
 US to Provide $9Mln for Documenting War Crimes in ..

US to Provide $9Mln for Documenting War Crimes in Ukraine - State Dept.

35 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA Cleveland results

Tennis: WTA Cleveland results

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.